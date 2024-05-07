‘Srikanth’ Review: Rajkummar Rao Leads Simplistic, Honest, and Earnest Biopic

The movie also briefly touches upon Srikanth’s relationship with Swathi (Alaya F), a woman who approaches him on social media because she is fascinated by his life’s story. Despite entering the film comparatively late, Alaya F’s performance leaves a mark. She plays the role with a charm that makes it difficult to look away despite the limited screen time. Perhaps a deeper exploration into their relationship would’ve made Srikanth’s world come alive on screen better.

As things stand now, she ends up entering and exiting his life as and when he needs a life lesson. Their relationship is deeper than that and it should’ve been treated that way.