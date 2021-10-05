Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon Becomes Most-Followed South Korean Actor on Instagram

Squid Game actor Jung Ho Yeon has become a household name after the show's popularity worldwide.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has now become the most-followed South Korean actor on Instagram. Yeon, who played an important role in the Netflix show, has increased her follower count 20 times in a few weeks, reports nme.com. The report also states that Squid Game is on its way to become Netflix's 'biggest show ever'.
Yeon's social media followers have increased from 400,000 to 10,000,000 in just two weeks. She overtook veteran actor Song Hye Kyo and South Korean model Lee Sung-Kyung to attain 13.7 million followers.
Meanwhile, her Squid Game co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo also opened their accounts on the popular photo-uploading platform. They have also posted a series of selfies and candid clicks from the sets.
Lee uploaded a selfie and captioned it, “Is this… how you do it?”
Hae-soo introduced himself and wrote, “I have also participated! This is Park Hae-soo”.
Netflix’s Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on 17 September.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and whose Amazon Prime Video is a competitor of Netflix, tweeted in praise of the series on Sunday. “@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.”
Published: 05 Oct 2021,08:19 PM IST