Sonu Sood Files Plea Denying Accusations of Hoarding COVID-19 Meds

In his affidavit Sood states that he founded the Sood Charity Foundation to help frontline workers, migrant workers, and the needy with meals and health facilities, reported The Hindu. He added that he coordinated with State governments and other authorities for his relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the accusations of illegally distributing Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, he reportedly said that he connected people who contacted him through social media, to the places that sold the medicines.

Sood's plea reads, “In first stage, he would request the patients to furnish the details of the patients along with the copy of the patient’s aadhaar card, covid report, doctor’s prescription etc. After receiving the documents, he would get the same verified by directly contacting the hospital authority where the patient was admitted. Then he or his volunteers would verify the availability in the nearest pharmacy or hospital."