Kangana's Passport Application to Be Corrected Before Renewal: HC

Kangana had moved the High Court seeking directions to authorities to renew her passport so she can leave the country for a film's shoot. Her plea stated that the passport authority objected to the renewal citing an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police. In an earlier hearing, the Bombay High Court had called Kangana's application 'vague'.

The FIR, in question, was registered by the Bandra police against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for hateful tweets and sedition.