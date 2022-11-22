Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Share a Glimpse of Son Vayu's Face In Adorable Video

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their son Vayu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor recently shared the first glimpse of her newborn son Vayu in an adorable montage, featuring herself and her husband Anand Ahuja. In one of the photos from the video, Sonam and Anand can be seen smothering their little one with kisses on his cheeks.
In another clip, Anad can be seen holding Vayu in his arms, as he takes a walk by the lake. Sharing the montage on her official Instagram handle, Sonam captioned it with Taylor Swift's latest song, "Sweet Nothings..."
Take a look at it here:
Commenting on his wife's post, Anand wrote, "around the world with my whole world #everydayphenomenal."
Besides Anand, several Bollywood celebrities reacted to Sonam's post and left their comments on the video. Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, wrote, "so beautiful", while Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Malaika Arora dropped heart heart emojis on the post.
Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, earlier this year, on 20 August. In a special social media post, the couple announced their son's name on 20 September.
