'I Could See Myself Sinking and I Just Knew I Needed Help': Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre makes her OTT debut with a newsroom drama, The Broken News. She plays an editor of a news channel that believes in journalistic ethics but is at loggerheads with a competitive number one news channel that only believes in sensationalism.

We met up with Sonali who took us to her favourite restaurant in Mumbai, Mizu.

The actor told us what diet she is following right now and how back in the 90s she was told she was too skinny. Sonali, who is playing Amina Qureshi in The Broken News, told us she is very clear that she wants to play her age, and with The Broken News she is also letting people know that she is ready for more work but there are some parameters that she has set for herself.

Sonali opens up about her mental health during her cancer treatment and what made her seek help.

The Broken News is now streaming on Zee5.

