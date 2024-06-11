Here's What Shatrughan Sinha Said About Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

The actor-politician said: "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always."

"We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions," he added.

The couple would marry in Mumbai on 32 June, sources told The Quint on 10 June.