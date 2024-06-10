Sonakshi Sinha To Tie The Knot With Zaheer Iqbal On This Date

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, with their wedding reportedly planned for 23 June, sources reveal to The Quint.
(Photo:X)
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, with their wedding planned for 23 June, sources reveal to The Quint.
According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai. Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has given the couple his blessings.
Both Sonakshi and Zaheer entered Bollywood through Salman Khan's films. Sonakshi debuted in Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They also acted together in Double XL.
Take a look at one of the recent posts that Zaheer posted for his girlfriend.
Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show has been renewed for a second season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined