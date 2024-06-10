Sonakshi Sinha To Tie The Knot With Zaheer Iqbal On This Date

According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai. Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has given the couple his blessings.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer entered Bollywood through Salman Khan's films. Sonakshi debuted in Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They also acted together in Double XL.

Take a look at one of the recent posts that Zaheer posted for his girlfriend.