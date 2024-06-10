Sonakshi Sinha To Tie The Knot With Zaheer Iqbal On This Date

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sonakshi Sinha To Tie The Knot With Zaheer Iqbal On This Date

Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on 23 June in South Mumbai, confirms sources
Published:

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, with their wedding reportedly planned for 23 June, sources reveal to The Quint.

(Photo:X)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, with their wedding planned for 23 June, sources reveal to The Quint.

According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai. Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has given the couple his blessings.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer entered Bollywood through Salman Khan's films. Sonakshi debuted in Dabangg in 2010, while Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They also acted together in Double XL.

Take a look at one of the recent posts that Zaheer posted for his girlfriend.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show has been renewed for a second season.

