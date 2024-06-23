Sonakshi Sinha Marries Zaheer Iqbal: How Did Their Love Story Begin?

As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan in 2017. Soon after, they started dating. While Sonakshi made her debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's Dabangg, Zaheer was launched in 2019 by Salman's production Notebook. Dating rumours started floating when the duo made appearances at filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's sister Pooja's wedding and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception. Zaheer made his Instagram debut on Sonakshi's page in 2023, when the latter penned an adorable note on his birthday. Since then, they have featured on each other's Instagram pages.

Finally, they have announced their happily ever after!