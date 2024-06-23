Sonakshi Sinha Marries Zaheer Iqbal: How Did Their Love Story Begin?

A timeline of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's relationship.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 23 June. Soon after the ceremony, the actors took to Instagram to share first pictures. The couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."
As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan in 2017. Soon after, they started dating. While Sonakshi made her debut in 2010 with Salman Khan's Dabangg, Zaheer was launched in 2019 by Salman's production Notebook. Dating rumours started floating when the duo made appearances at filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's sister Pooja's wedding and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception. Zaheer made his Instagram debut on Sonakshi's page in 2023, when the latter penned an adorable note on his birthday. Since then, they have featured on each other's Instagram pages.
Finally, they have announced their happily ever after!
