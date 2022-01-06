'Salman Khan & My Relationship Began When I Turned 17': Somy Ali

Somy Ali and Salman Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Former actor Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the 90s, has opened up about how she fell in love with Salman. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Somy said that she flew down from the United States because she had fallen in love with Salman after watching his debut movie Maine Pyaar Kiya.
"I was 16 when I saw the Suraj Barjatya movie and had a dream about marriage. I had a huge crush on Salman, and took that the dream as a sign to come to India. I kept Salman’s photo in my wallet. By the time I reached here, his Baaghi had released, and Salman was already a megastar", Somy told the publication.
Somy added that she worked with Salman in a film, which later got shelved. It was during that time that she confessed her feelings for him. "We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” she said.
Somy also said that the relationship lasted for almost a decade, and she shared a wonderful relationship with Salman's parents.
In an earlier interview with Zoom, Somy had said that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. Somy then went back to America, and she is currently working with the NGO No More Tears.
