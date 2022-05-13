Sohail Khan & Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

An official statement has not been given by the couple regarding the divorce. Seema stars in 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. In the show, the couple was not seen living together and their kids divided their time between the two houses.

Seema has also spoken about their relationship during the show, she had said, "It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."