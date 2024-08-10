Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya Pose With Parents In New Pics From Their Engagement

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on 8 August. Now, new pictures from the ceremony have surfaced on social media where the couple can be seen posing with their parents.

One of the photos shared on X featured Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, his mother Lakshmi Daggubati, father Nagarjuna and stepmother Amala Akkineni.