Sitharaman, Taapsee’s Boyfriend React to IT Raids

After the Income Tex department raided Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's properties, Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe tweeted to Sports Minister Kiren Rijju about the 'unnecessary stress on her family' because of the raid. Boe coaches many Indian athletes as he mentioned in his tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."
Kiren Rijju quoted the tweet saying that they must 'stick to their professional duties', "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."
Nirmala Sitharaman also commented on the issue, albeit without mentioning any names. At a press conference in Delhi, Nirmala said, "Raids happened on the same person during the last government's rule also but nobody criticized it then," probably referring to the raids conducted on Anurag Kashyap in 2013.
The Income Tax department said in a statement that they've found 'discrepancy of around 300 crores' while investigating a 'leading production house' and 'cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to 5 cr have been recovered'.
Published: 05 Mar 2021,08:36 PM IST