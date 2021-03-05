Sitharaman, Taapsee’s Boyfriend React to IT Raids

After the Income Tex department raided Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu's properties, Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe tweeted to Sports Minister Kiren Rijju about the 'unnecessary stress on her family' because of the raid. Boe coaches many Indian athletes as he mentioned in his tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Kiren Rijju quoted the tweet saying that they must 'stick to their professional duties', "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."