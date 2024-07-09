Singer Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Dies

advertisement
Jani Chacko Uthup, husband of singer Usha Uthup, passed away in Kolkata on Monday at the age of 78. He suffered a cardiac arrest at home while watching TV in the night. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead, as per a report India Today.
Anjali Uthup paid tribute to her late father on social media. She wrote, "Appa...gone too soon...but as stylishly as you lived...most handsome man in the world...we love you a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster."
Usha Uthup husband is survived by her son Sunny and daughter Anjali. Prior to her marriage to Jani, the singer was married to the late Ramu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined