Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Singer Kailash Kher Attacked With a Bottle During a Concert in Karnataka

Singer Kailash Kher Attacked With a Bottle During a Concert in Karnataka

A bottle was thrown at singer Kailash Kher during his concert at Karnataka's Hampi on Sunday.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
Kailash Kher performing at a concert.
|
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
)Kailash Kher performing at a concert.

Singer Kailash Kher was attacked during a concert in Karnataka on Sunday, 29 January 2023. The singer was attacked with a bottle during the closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav at Hampi, Vijayanagar, according to a report by ANI. 

In continuation of the report, the police said the singer was attacked because he did not sing Kannada songs and only sang Hindi songs. Moreover, two people were detained after the incident took place. 

According to reports, the singer was unhurt and continued with his performance despite being attacked. 

The festival started on 27 January. Singers like Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, Anannya Bhath and Arman Mallik also performed at the festival. 

The singer is known for songs like ‘Yuhi Chala Chal’, ‘Teri Deewani’, ‘Saiyyan’ and more. 

Also ReadBirthday Jukebox: Going Deewani Over Kailash Kher's 10 Best Tracks

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT