Singer Diljit Dosanjh Responds to Rapper Naseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Rapper Naseeb's criticism of him.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Rapper Naseeb's criticism of him. Naseeb posted a picture of the 'Kinni Kinni'-hitmaker without a turban, stating that Diljit doesn't deserve to be addressed as a 'Punjab' since he "doesn't know how to tie a turban."
Naseeb shared an apparent picture of the Punjabi singer Diljit, showing him with short hair. Along with it, the rapper wrote, "You’re Not Punjab... Go and learn how to tie a turban (sic)."
In response to Naseeb's post, Diljit wrote a note on his Instagram story. The actor-singer wrote in Punjabi, "Veere, baut pyar tuanu (Brother, love to you)." He wished for Naseeb's success with the help of god. He wrote it in Punjabi.
He also wrote, "With in all Hearts The Lord Speaks. Who Else Speak Other Than Lord."
Take a look
After Diljeet responded to his criticism Naseeb shared another post where he said that the singer-actor was only expressing his views and will delete it later.
Take a look:
