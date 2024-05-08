Singer Diljit Dosanjh Responds to Rapper Naseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Rapper Naseeb's criticism of him. Naseeb posted a picture of the 'Kinni Kinni'-hitmaker without a turban, stating that Diljit doesn't deserve to be addressed as a 'Punjab' since he "doesn't know how to tie a turban."

Naseeb shared an apparent picture of the Punjabi singer Diljit, showing him with short hair. Along with it, the rapper wrote, "You’re Not Punjab... Go and learn how to tie a turban (sic)."