'Irrfan Khan Would Have Collaborated With Diljit Dosanjh': Wife Sikdar Sutapa

Irrfan Khan's wife Sikdar pens heartfelt note for the late actor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@sikdarsutapa)
On Irrfan Khan's 4th death anniversary, his wife Sikdar Sutapa took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, remembering the late actor. Irrfan passed away on 29 April in 2020 after battling neuroendocrine tumour.
In her post, Sikdar recalled her journey with the late actor, expressing the deep sense of loss she has experienced after cherishing 36 years with him.
Taking to the photo and video sharing platform on 1 May, Sikdar wrote, "It’s 4 years three days since irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984 so that makes it 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him then without him. And then I thought if he was with me physically in 2024 what would have been our conversation like? Because that’s the most I miss."
Have a look at her post here:
Sikdar also imaged a conversation with the late actor. Their interaction revolved around admiration for Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Amar Singh Chamkila and how Irrfan would want to work in Fahadh Faasil in a Malayalam movie.
She wrote, "He would be coming home mostly in 2024 straight from the shoot and would be petting our cat and reading.
Me: you have to see chamkila
He: would not have looked up immediately( never did while he was reading)
Me: he is sooo good.. I loved his performance.
He: Accha? Who?
Me: Arre yaar Diljit Dosaanj.. he is so not structured and all heart.. he makes me feel.
He: (now looking at me) Accha.. you think he is that good!!
Me: yes!!! You and he should work together it will be magic you should play a Sardar again after quissa and two brother kind of story..
He: hummm (his phone rings ) hey dinu (Dinesh Vijayan) yaar yeh sutapa Bol rahi hai Diljit dosanj bahut Accha hai..
Me: Accha nehi bahut Accha..
He: Haan yaar let’s do something .. let’s do something on punjabi sufi poets.. main dekhta hoon Aaj chamkila.
He would be listening on his head phone as he enters .. Arre yaar sutup kya likha hai irshaad ne ..( he loved Irshad kamil) ufff khatarnaak..
suna hai tumne vida karo .. what a song .. He and his manager manpreet are sitting and he is saying get me a Malayali film. I want to work with this director where Fahad Fasil is there. Yaar I am forgetting the name I am telling you if Bollywood doesn’t mend its way etc etc .. I will do a Malayali film! This is what mostly we will be talking in 2024."
Irrfan's last film was director Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium 2. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
