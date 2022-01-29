Singer Chris Brown Accused of Drugging & Raping Woman on Yacht: Report

She claims the drink he offered her made her feel "disoriented and physically unstable." The suit adds that Brown then took her to a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her.

"The traumatic events that the Plaintiff Jane Doe shock the conscience and should horrify all of us," says the suit, filed in Los Angeles.

"The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough. Accordingly, the Plaintiff brings this complaint seeking justice for herself (and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others) who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Defendant Chris Brown."

After the news broke, Chris Brown took to Instagram to write, "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [blue cap emoji]. Whenever im releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit".