Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Calls It a 'Major Setback'

Alka Yagnik reveals diagnosis with rare sensory hearing loss.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@therealalkayagnik)
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' due to a 'viral attack.'
Taking to Instagram on 17 May, the singer addressed her friends and well-wishers, revealing why she had been 'missing in action' and asked for their 'support and understanding.'
Alka wrote, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action."
"It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour...(sic)" she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Reacting to Alka's post, singer-actor Ila Arun took to the comments and wrote, "So sorry to hear this. Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read , it’s heartbreaking, But WithBlessings . And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care. (sic)"
Singer Sonu Nigam wrote, "I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery. (sic)"
Have a look at their comments here:
Alka's latest work includes the songs she sung for Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew and Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila.
