Singer Adnan Sami Deletes All Instagram Posts, Fans Ask 'Why?'

Singer Adnan Sami
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Singer Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts much to the dismay of his fans who were left confused by his move. However, the celebrated singer, also took to the social media platform to share a video that read, 'Alvida.'
Many fans reacted to his decision to delete all his posts. Some fans expressed their concern by stating, "Are you ok, sir". Another user went on to write, 'What happened sir?'. While yet another fan went on to say, "Pls sir don't do something like that." Some fans were quick to speculate that the post was for an upcoming song.
On the other end, he was seen vacationing with his family in the Maldives last month. He kept his fans updated through his social media posts. And his fans were left surprised to see the singer's transformation.
Adnan who is currently 50, went through a massive weight loss transformation a few years after the release of his hit song 'Lift Karadey.' The singers journey, serves as an inspiration for many.