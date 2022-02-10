Simi Garewal Shares Throwback Video of Abhishek Bachchan Calling Her 'Oprah'

Simi Garewal shares an unseen BTS video with Abhishek Bachchan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Simi Garewal has taken to Instagram to share an unseen BTS clip from her interview with Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek had appeared on the talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in 2003.
The video begins with Abhishek being asked to say 'something' for a soundcheck. The actor, in his trademark style, responded with "Something". Everyone burst out laughing.
Abhishek continued, "Do you need something more substantial than that?" Asked to say a few lines, he said, "Hi. I'm Abhishek Bachchan and you're watching..." Simi helped him with the show's name, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal" and a cheeky Abhishek said, "Rendezvous with Simi aunty".
Simi told him, "No, you're not going to 'aunty' me." Abhishek asked her, "What do I call you?" When Simi asked what he would call her, Abhishek replied, "Oprah (Winfrey)."
Abhishek also jokingly imitated his father, Amitabh Bachchan.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared the clip and wrote, "Thank you Simi aunty... Sorry, Oprah".
On the work front, Abhishek has started filming for Ghoomer, which is being directed and produced by R Balki. The team is yet to reveal details about the film.
