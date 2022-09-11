SIIMA ‘22 Winners: ‘Pushpa’ Wins Big, Ranveer Named ‘Most Popular Hindi Actor'

Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh at the South Indian International Movie Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @siima)
The 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on 10-11 September in Bengaluru. While Pushpa won the awards for ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actor’ (Allu Arjun), and ‘Best Director’ (Sukumar), Pooja Hegde won ‘Best Actress’ for Most Eligible Bachelor.
The award for ‘Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India’ went to Ranveer Singh.
Here’s the list of winners:
Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Pooja Hegde (Most Eligible Bachelor)
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Naveen Polishety (Jathi Ratnalu)
Best Debutant Actress – Krithi Shetty (Uppena)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Krack)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Sudarshan (Ek Mini Katha)
Best Director – Sukumar (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Debutant Director – Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena)
Best Cinematographer – C. Ramprasad (Akhanda)
Best Debutant Producer Award – Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)
Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri for 'Jai Balayya' (Akhanda)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Ram Miriyala for 'Chitti' (Jathi Ratnalu)
Best Lyric Writer – Chandrabose for 'Srivalli' (Pushpa: The Rise)
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar (Yuvarathnaa)
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath (Madhagaja)
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar (Badava Rascal)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod (Rathnan Prapancha)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan (Drishya 2)
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty (Hero)
Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna (Pogaru)
Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana (Ikkat)
Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty (1980)
Best Director – Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt)
Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru (Badava Rascal)
Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj (Roberrt)
Best Music Director – Arjun Janya (Roberrt)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for 'Sojugada Soojumallige' (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for 'Neenade'
Best Lyric Writer – Vasuki Vaibhav for 'Nee Parichaya' (Ninna Sanihake)
Special Appreciation Award – Producers #OmkaarMovies for Kannadiga
Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India – Ranveer Singh
Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja
Special Jury Award for Production Design – Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena
