Sidharth Malhotra Calls Kiara His 'Prized Tressure'; Says 'Marriage is a Game'

Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his married life with Kiara Advani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up about his married life with Kiara Advani during an interaction at an event in Mumbai. The Shershaah co-actors got married earlier this year in Februaury.
During the event, Sidharth called Kiara his "most prized tressure" and shared how there's no 'I' in a marriage.
In a video from the event that surfaced online, Sidharth can be heard saying, "Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I have only recently gotten married. I am very happy). Marriage is also a game. I have realised that there is no ‘I’ in a marriage. There is only ‘we’. That is life."
Watch the video here:
Sidharth and Kiara were recently holidaying in Japan. The actors had given fans a sneak peek into their romantic vacation on social media.
Kiara and Sidharth finally got married on 7 February in Rajasthan after dating each other for several years. The couple first shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah.
