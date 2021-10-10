I Only Talk About My Life: Siddharth on ‘Cheaters Never Prosper’ Tweet

Siddharth clarifies his tweet wasn't directed at his ex Samantha Prabhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Siddharth addressed speculations about his ‘cheaters never prosper’ tweet and clarified that it wasn’t intended for ex-partner Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. He clarified that he only tweets about his own life, and the tweet was about a lesson his teacher taught him.
In a video shared by NTV Telugu, Siddharth said in Telugu, “I have been tweeting for 12 years now. One day, if I say that stray dogs are barking outside my house and if people come and ask me, ‘Are you calling me a dog?’, what can I do? I am talking about actual dogs.”
Siddharth’s tweet read, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours?”
The actor also said that he posted that tweet after a conversation with the director of his film Mahasamudram, about cheating being a theme in the plot.
Last Saturday, both Samantha and Chaitanya issued statements confirming the news of their separation. “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” the statement read.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also issued another statement on Friday addressing ‘false rumours that are being spread’ about her. “Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” Samantha wrote.
Samantha added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017.
