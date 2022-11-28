Siddharth Chauhan’s Amar Colony Wins Prize at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Amar Colony
(Photo:Twitter)
Amar Colony, directed by Siddharth Chauhan has won the special jury prize at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, according to the makers of the film. The film stars Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan.
Amar Colony is the only Indian film which was showcased in the ‘First Feature Competition' at the festival. The festival is held annually in Tallinn, according to the press release.
The official handle for the film festival wrote, "The #PÖFF26 First Features has two Special Mentions this year! One of the First Features Special Mention goes to... "Amar Colony" directed by Siddharth Chauhan."
“I am so overwhelmed with the love which the European audience and POFF (Festival) have shown towards our film. I really didn’t expect such a response to my film! I want to thank the jury for considering us worth it,” the director of the film wrote in a statement.
The film will premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in India.
