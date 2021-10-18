'I Don't Have Room To Mess Up Because of My Surname': Shruti Haasan

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has opened up about how lockdown and isolation have helped her look inward and discover herself. Speaking to The Quint, Shruti said, "I had already embarked on a path of connecting with myself, and the pandemic and isolation helped me hone that and look inward into who I was, what I want, professionally, artistically and personally. It's been a great time of growth for me".

When asked as to how she dealt with her mental health, Shruti added that she was already in therapy when the lockdown was imposed. "I was already undergoing therapy for three years, so it was a continuation of that. I already had a therapist when the lockdown was imposed, and it was an easy journey because I was by myself. I only had my cat Klara. Despite the experience being isolating, I was enjoying my own company. And yes, it took a while to get there".

Shruti further said that she knew she needed therapy after her parents separated. She also explained how it is difficult for her to mess up because of her surname.

