Shreya Ghoshal Cheers For 'Bachpan Ka Dost' Parag as He Becomes Twitter CEO

Shreya Ghoshal with friend Parag Agrawal, who has taken over as Twitter CEO.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Twitter's erstwhile Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc following Jack Dorsey's resignation from the company. After the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in on Twitter.
One such message was from singer Shreya Ghoshal. She tagged Parag and tweeted, "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news".
Parag and Shreya have been friends since childhood. Their old Twitter exchanges and some photos have now gone viral.
Parag is also close to Shreya's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay, who is also a technology executive.
On Monday, Parag posted a note on Twitter saying he was “honoured and humbled” on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship.”
