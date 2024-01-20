Shoaib Malik Shares Pics From His Wedding With Actor Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik shares wedding photos with Sana Javed.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The wedding announcement comes amid speculations that Shoaib and his first wife, ace tennis player Sania Mirza might be getting a divorce. Malik shared the news of his wedding on X (formerly Twitter) by posting pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “Alhamdullilah. ‘And We created you in pairs’”.
Javed made her acting debut in the show Mera Pehla Pyar and went on to act in shows like Zara Yaad Kar and Maana Ka Gharana.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Rumours about a separation started to surface in late 2022 but went down after they were seen on ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. The rumours gained traction again after Malik removed “Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar” from his Instagram bio.
On Wednesday (17 January), Mirza had shared a cryptic post about marriage on Instagram.
“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," the post read.
