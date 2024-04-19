Shilpa Shetty visits Salman Khan after gunfire incident.

Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to Salman Khan's residence on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The actress was spotted arriving at Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, as captured by the paparazzi.

Shilpa and Salman share a long-standing friendship and have collaborated on several films in the past. Despite the purpose of Shilpa's visit remaining undisclosed, it coincides with recent events, notably a gunshot fired outside Salman's home a few days prior.