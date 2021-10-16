Sherlyn Chopra Files Complaint Against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra; Couple Reacts

Following Sherlyn's allegations, Raj and Shilpa's legal team called out a press conference Sherlyn was supposed to host and stated they will be taking legal actions against the alleged statement she intends on making. Chopra had said she would be hosting a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, wherein she would be speaking about the accusations.

“The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts," the couple’s legal team’s statement, as quoted by News18, read.