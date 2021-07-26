Crime Branch Summons Sherlyn Chopra to Record Statement in Pornography Case

Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by the Crime Branch to record her statement
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Crime Branch’s Property Cell has reportedly summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra to record her statement in connection to a pornography case. She has been asked to appear before them tomorrow (27 July), at 11 AM, reported ANI.
Sherlyn Chopra has acted in Bollywood films like Game and Red Swastik. She also appeared as a Bigg Boss contestant in 2009. She also made her Tamil debut with A Film by Aravind directed by Sekhar Suri.
Recently, businessman Raj Kundra was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material. He was sent to judicial custody.
Indian Express reported that Kundra’s employees have alleged that they were asked to delete pornographic content from their servers when the FIR was registered in February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined