Will Take Action: Shekhar Suman on False News of Son's Suicide

Actor Shekhar Suman has said he'll pursue legal action against a news outlet for falsely reporting that his son Adhyayan had died by suicide. He called the action 'unpardonably irresponsible', adding that the family 'died a thousand deaths' when they saw the news. Adhyayan was reportedly in Mumbai and was unreachable at the moment.
Suman shared the incident on social media with a video report of his son's alleged death. "We are aghast and still not come out of shock. I request ev one to tweet against such an unpardonable behaviour of @ZeeNews and ban the channel lest it happens to anyone else. im going ahead and taking a suitable legal action against them."
Suman also claimed that some regular journalists from the news outlet have reached out to the family about the matter but none of the bosses have addressed the 'faux-pas'.
Adhyayan in the past has spoken about his struggles with mental health. Shekhar’s elder son Aayush died due to a heart ailment at the age of 11.
