Life's Unpredictable: Akshay Mourns 'Kesari' Actor Sandeep's Death

Akshay Kumar mourns Kesari actor Sandeep Nahar's death.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram, Twitter)
Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences over actor Sandeep Nahar's death with a tweet on Tuesday, 16 February. Meanwhile, Sandeep's last post, along with his last video, has been deleted from his Facebook page. Sandeep Nahar passed away on Monday, 15 February, in Mumbai.
Akshay, who had worked with Sandeep in Kesari, tweeted: "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul."
Mumbai police are reportedly investigating Sandeep's death. Sandeep had uploaded a video along with the post talking about stress in career and marriage.
Sandeep had worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari.
He was found unconscious in his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who rushed him to the SVR Hospital. However, Nahar was declared dead on arrival, a police official said, according to PTI.
(With inputs from IANS)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
