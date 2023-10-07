'Our Daughters Would Be Safe if Our Sons Are Raised Right': Shefali Shah

During her conversation with News 18, Shefali shared, "Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It's my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don't even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I've got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals."

"There's a lot I try to tell them but I've understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons - treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It's really just as simple as that," the actor added.

Recalling her young days when she faced street harassment, she further told News 18, "Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn't do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that's not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it."