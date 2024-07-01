Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai; Son Luv Sinha Shares Health Status

Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised in Mumbai; Son Luv Sinha Shares Health Status

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital due to a 'strong fever.'

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital due to a 'strong fever'.</p></div>
i

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital due to a 'strong fever'.

(Photo:X)

advertisement

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital due to a 'strong fever,' his son Luv Sinha announced on Sunday. The exact time of his hospital admission is unknown, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Luv Sinha stated that Shatrughan Sinha had a 'strong fever' and mentioned to PTI that he will also undergo his annual health checkup while at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv told the media portal.

Luv denied claims about there being any surgery. He said: “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure,” he said.

The 77-year-old actor is known for his films Dostana and Kalicharan.

Also Read‘Pure Happiness’: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Share Their Wedding Video

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT