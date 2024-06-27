‘Pure Happiness’: Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Share Their Wedding Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on 23 June with a civil ceremony at home, followed by a lively party at Bastian in Mumbai with friends and film industry colleagues. They have shared a delightful video capturing candid moments from their joyous day.
The wrote, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US."
The video shows Sonakshi’s friends singing "Sona Kitna Sona Hai" from Hero No 1, replacing 'hero' with 'jiju', which makes her laugh as Zaheer signs their marriage certificate. Then, Siddharth says, “Ab sab log ek saath, khamosh. (Now all of us together, silent.)”
