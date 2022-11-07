Shashi Tharoor Shares Writer John Steinbeck's 1995 Letter To Marilyn Monroe

Author and politician, Shashi Tharoor shared a viral picture of a letter written by Nobel-winning writer John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
On Sunday (6 November), author and Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share a letter written by Nobel-winning writer, John Steinbeck to actress Marilyn Monroe in 1995. This is not the first time the iconic letter has gone viral and amassed sizable online buzz.
Calling the letter a "masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe", Tharoor tweeted, "Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!"
Dating back to 28 April, 1995, the letter was written by the The Grapes of Wrath author to request Monroe to send an autographed picture for his nephew-in-law, Jon Atkinson.
In his classic style of subtle humor, he requests, "Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence. He is already your slave. This would make him mine.”
Check out the letter here:
The letter in question, which was discovered after Monroe's demise and was auctioned for for $3,520 in 2016.
