'Sharmin Was The Right Choice For Alamzeb in Heeramandi': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

He also added that he had asked her to come prepared as she was working with seasoned actors. He said, “She had to go through the mills of the industry. There were countless tests and auditions. I did endless tests with her after I decided to cast her. I told her, ‘You have to tough it out, you have to get it right because you have never been in this world, you have never acted before. All these other actors have worked for a long period, they have played such characters and understood all these nakhras and thumkas and the nazakat.”

The show has garnered acclaim and stars actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.