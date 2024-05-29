'Sharmin Was The Right Choice For Alamzeb in Heeramandi': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in an interview, discussed the casting process of his niece, actor Sharmin Segal.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in an interview, discussed the casting process of his niece, actor Sharmin Segal. He emphasised that he cast her because she was the right choice and not because she was his niece.
Sharmin portrayed the character Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and received mixed reviews for her performance.
Bhansali spoke to India Today about the gruelling process of getting her selected for the role, “She has a face that is exactly what Alamzeb should be, someone who doesn’t want to be a tawaif, she doesn’t talk like a tawaif, and she doesn’t walk like a tawaif. There was something innocent about her face, whereas everyone else had lived life, they had survived manipulation and mind games. You needed someone with a fresh, innocent quality. I felt Sharmin was the right choice for Alam, not because she is my niece.”
He also added that he had asked her to come prepared as she was working with seasoned actors. He said, “She had to go through the mills of the industry. There were countless tests and auditions. I did endless tests with her after I decided to cast her. I told her, ‘You have to tough it out, you have to get it right because you have never been in this world, you have never acted before. All these other actors have worked for a long period, they have played such characters and understood all these nakhras and thumkas and the nazakat.”
The show has garnered acclaim and stars actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.
