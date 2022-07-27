‘Important To Make This Clear’: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat Confirm Break Up

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Shamita Shetty took to social media to confirm that she and Raqesh Bapat have broken up. Both actors posted a note on their Instagram stories.
“I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love and support,” Shamita wrote, adding, “Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all.
Raqesh wrote, “Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however I feel I owe it to our fans to put this out.”
The duo will be seen in a music video together and a picture, purportedly from the video, also went viral on social media. Shamita and Raqesh started dating after they met during their stint on Bigg Boss.