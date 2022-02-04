‘Gehraiyaan’ Dir Shakun Batra Shares Candid Pics of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant

Shakun Batra shared some BTS pictures and videos from the sets of his upcoming film Gehraiyaan featuring the cast Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday. He took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Was going through my phone... Found some of my favourite moments from the shoot... Time for you to share yours.”

Here are some of the candid moments from the sets of Gehraiyaan: