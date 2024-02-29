Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On How Bollywood Doesn't 'Accept Outsiders'

Shahid Kapoor has spoken about how, despite being Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem's son, he considers himself an 'outsider' in Bollywood. In a new episode of No Filter Neha, Shahid spoke with actor-host Neha Dhupia about how he had to make his way into the film industry without any help from his parents. Shahid also opened up about all the bullying that he had to face throughout his life.

Speaking to Neha, Shahid said that he couldn't take advantage of his father being in the film industry to kickstart his career. He said that only 'stars, superstars and directors' have that kind of power, not 'character actors.'