Shahid Kapoor Opens Up On How Bollywood Doesn't 'Accept Outsiders'

Shahid Kapoor speaks about the mistreatment he faced in Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor has spoken about how, despite being Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem's son, he considers himself an 'outsider' in Bollywood. In a new episode of No Filter Neha, Shahid spoke with actor-host Neha Dhupia about how he had to make his way into the film industry without any help from his parents. Shahid also opened up about all the bullying that he had to face throughout his life.
Speaking to Neha, Shahid said that he couldn't take advantage of his father being in the film industry to kickstart his career. He said that only 'stars, superstars and directors' have that kind of power, not 'character actors.'
Weighing in on the 'insider versus outsider' debate, Shahid told Neha that these days very few outsiders are being given opportunities in the film industry. He said that he made it big only due to his work and talent and what he learnt about the craft along the way. But these days, mostly ‘insiders’ or young actors related to someone in the industry are getting opportunities to work in movies and he feels that is the reason behind the deteriorating quality in Hindi movies now.
Shahid added that when he came to Mumbai from Delhi, he was bullied at school because of his accent and years later he was bullied in the film industry as well.
Shahid's last release was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
