‘Jersey’ New Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Faces Many Hurdles to Regain Lost Glory

Shahid Kapoor plays cricketer Arjun Talwar in Jersey.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey released a new trailer on 4 April. In the clip, Shahid plays a cricketer Arjun Talwar who is struggling to live up to his glorious past but is undermined by almost everyone around him. He returns to the sport to keep a promise to his son.
The new trailer features shots of Arjun playing cricket and opens with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur, telling him that he ‘had his chance and it’s over’. The rest of the clip also shows some of the obstacles Arjun has to face to fulfill his (and his son’s) dream.
The trailer was shared with the description, “An ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser? A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor that will make you embrace your dreams, hopes and family!!”
Jersey is the Bollywood remake of the Telugu film of the same name which starred Nani in the lead. The original was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film won the award for ‘Best Telugu Film’ at the 67th National Film Awards.
The new trailer also announced that Jersey is slated for release on 14 April. The film will clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office.
When asked about the same, Shahid said during a press conference, “There is an audience which wants to watch our film, another wants to watch the other film that’s coming out, and then there is also that audience which simply wants to watch a film. They wait for a holiday to watch a movie. So why should you not be the film that is in the theatres when everyone wants to go and watch a movie?”
