Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Reveal Daughter’s Name

Shaheeh Sheikh revealed the name of his newborn daughter with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple has named the baby Ananya. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor and his wife welcomed the baby on 11 September.

Shaheer shared a picture with Ruchikaa flaunting her baby bump with the caption, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya.”