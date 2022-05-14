'Be Kind as an Actor': Shah Rukh Pens Note for Suhana Ahead of Her B'Wood Debut

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies comics. The Netflix film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

The first look of the characters from The Archies was unveiled on 14 May. As the Bollywood industry came together to congratulate the cast, Shah Rukh Khan, too, took to social media to cheer for the kids. He wrote a moving note for Suhana also.