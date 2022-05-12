Shah Rukh Khan's Pic From The Sets Of 'Dunki' Goes Viral, Fans Wish Him Luck

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is a part of some big-screen projects and started the shooting of Dunki last month. Not much is known about the film, but it is reportedly a social drama that stays true to the roots of Rajkumar Hirani films. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Recently the title and the film release date were announced. This also marks the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan will work together. Moreover, fans were very excited to see the picture being circulated on the internet, one said “All the best champ”, “classic in the making” and “can not wait to see it”.

On the other end, Shah Rukh Khan has other films in the pipeline, including Pathan which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Another untitled project directed by Atlee. Dunki is slated to release on 22 December 2023.