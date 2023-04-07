Shah Rukh Khan Wins 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll; Gets More Votes Than Lionel Messi

Shah Rukh Khan Tops TIME Magazine’s Annual Readers’ Poll
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan topped the 2023 TIME100 poll, in which readers voted for the individuals they felt deserved a spot on Time's annual list of the most influential people. He scored more votes than Lionel Messi and others.
The list also featured noteworthy figures like actor Michelle Yeoh, athlete Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, amongst others. As per the report by the magazine, SRK won 4% of the vote after more than 1.2 million votes were cast.
Shah Rukh who was last seen in the mega-successful film Pathaan is gearing up for the release of his next film Jawan that is all set to release on June 2023. He will also be seen in Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Moreover, it was also announced that he will be seen in YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.
