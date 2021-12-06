Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot For 'Pathan' From 15 December With Deepika Padukone?

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back on the sets soon. SRK had put on hold the shoot of Pathan following the controversy that his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will shoot some important sequences of Pathan from 15 December with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A set has reportedly been set up for this Mumbai schedule, which is supposed to go on for 15-20 days. The report adds that after the Mumbai schedule, SRK and team will fly to an international location.