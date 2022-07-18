Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Shooting For 'Dunki' In London: Report

Shah Rukh Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy shooting for Dunki, was seen in London shooting for the film. A photo of the actor was leaked from the sets of the film. The picture of him filming for Dunki surfaced on social media on 17 July.
In the photo, he looked his casual best while wearing a plaid shirt, he was sporting a shaggy hairdo. He was also surrounded by his crew members. Taapsee Pannu is visibly missing from the picture, who is also an important part of Rajkumar Hirani film.
Other than Dunki he will also be seen in Pathaan and Jawan. Both of which are highly anticipated upcoming films starring Shah Rukh in the leading role. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)