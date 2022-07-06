Shah Rukh Khan Calls Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' Teaser 'Fun, Dark & Quirky'

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The teaser of Alia Bhatt's upcoming thriller film, Darlings was released on 5 July. The Netflix film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan, who is also producing the film went on to call the film "fun, dark and quirky."
Shah Rukh took to social media to appreciate the teaser of the film. Sharing the teaser for the film, he wrote, "Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt . Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August."
It should be noted that the film is co-produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment and the music is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.
Alia also responded to the post with heart emoticons in her instagram story.
Alia Bhatt
The film seems to follow the story of the metaphorical frog and scorpian. Alia and Vijay, are paired together in the film while Shefali Shah is playing the role of Alia's mother.
Shah Rukh and Alia had previously worked together in Dear Zindagi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)