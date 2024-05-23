Fans Praise SRK's Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Man Despite Feeling Unwell

Shah Rukh Khan is yet again winning the hearts of his fans with his kindness towards a specially-abled fan. The video of King Khan meeting this fan after the IPL match is going viral.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon after suffering from a heatstroke. Despite feeling unwell, he made a specially-abled fan's day by interacting with him, hugging and taking a picture with him.