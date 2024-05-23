Fans Praise SRK's Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Man Despite Feeling Unwell

Shah Rukh Khan's interaction with his fan.
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan is yet again winning the hearts of his fans with his kindness towards a specially-abled fan. The video of King Khan meeting this fan after the IPL match is going viral.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon after suffering from a heatstroke. Despite feeling unwell, he made a specially-abled fan's day by interacting with him, hugging and taking a picture with him.
Lets see how fans are reacting to this interaction.
A fan tweeted by praising Shah Rukh Khan's kindness and showering him with love.
This fan expressed his love for SRK and called him his hero. He prayed to God for his speedy recovery and good health. Also adding that he views him as a role model.
Another fan said that he has no words for King Khan's kindness.
This fan called SRK love and kindness, and praised him for always paying attention to his fans.
Most of his fans praised him for being down-to-earth as he showed respect to his fan by folding his hands. Many acknowledged SRK's gesture towards the fan as a small but impactful gesture showcasing his humbleness.
